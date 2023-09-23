Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Tropical Storm Ophelia floods parts of Winterville

Floods from Tropical Storm Ophelia in Winterville
Floods from Tropical Storm Ophelia in Winterville(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville residents were feeling the affects of Tropical Storm Ophelia Saturday morning.

The storm system brought in heavy rain and wind throughout Friday and overnight.

Some residents experienced power outages that lasted for several hours.

According to WITN Forecaster Dustin Staples, conditions will return to normal in the overnight hours into Sunday morning.

Staples says winds will relax from 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Floods
Floods(WITN)
Floods from Tropical Storm Ophelia in Winterville
Floods from Tropical Storm Ophelia in Winterville(WITN)
Floods in Winterville
Floods in Winterville(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of the11 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, here is the latest on Tropical Storm...
First Alert Weather Day: Ophelia makes landfall over Emerald Isle
Lauren Baker
Farewell to WITN’s Lauren Baker
Power outage
UPDATE: Thousands in ENC without power as Ophelia makes landfall
Road Closed
OPHELIA: ENC temporary road closures
Governor declares state of emergency ahead of Ophelia

Latest News

DUSTIN STAPLES'S FIRST ALERT 0923
DUSTIN STAPLES'S FIRST ALERT 0923
WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: As Ophelia is moving in the area, flooding and wind are the main concern
As of the11 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, here is the latest on Tropical Storm...
First Alert Weather Day: Ophelia makes landfall over Emerald Isle
Power outage
UPDATE: Thousands in ENC without power as Ophelia makes landfall