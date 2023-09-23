Advertise With Us
Some local governments have declared a State of Emergency

Tropical Storm Ophelia
Tropical Storm Ophelia(NOAA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Ophelia is beginning to make ITS presence known in Eastern North Carolina.

Following in the state’s footsteps, some local governments are issuing their own declarations of a state of emergency.

Jacksonville declared a local state of emergency at 7 p.m. on Friday, authorizing city employees to enter private property to remove debris that is clogging, or has the potential to clog, storm drains or other waterways.

The declaration also suspends some of the state and federal worker safety regulations for EMS, police, and fire employees.

The declaration also gives the city manager and public safety director emergency powers for implementing emergency operations plans.

Similarly, the following local governments have also issued a declaration of a state of emergency:

  • Town of Beaufort
  • Town of Richlands
  • Onslow County

