Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Ophelia moves out; Nicer weather moves in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Ophelia impacted several communities across the east earlier Saturday. The storm produced strong gusty breezes and torrential downpours, with several locations reporting flooding, wind and tree damage. Along the coast, high surf and elevated water levels, caused overwash along Highway 12 and beach erosion from Nags Head to the Crystal Coast. As of the 5 PM advisory, Ophelia currently has maximum winds of 40 mph, with higher gusts. Ophelia’s center is now in Southeast Virginia, roughly 50 miles from Richmond.

As the storm continues to push away from the area, the winds will decrease to around 15 to 20 mph tonight with partly cloudy skies and low humidity expected. Rain chances around 20% this evening will gradually taper off as we head into the overnight hours. Sunday will shape up to be a great day, with highs anticipated in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Next week, we will continue the trend with upper 70s and low 80s for high temperatures, and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Staying dry Monday throughout Wednesday as partly to mostly sunny skies take over, then several weak frontal boundaries settles in Thursday and continuing through next week. Rain chances stay between 20%-30% chances.

As for other tropical activity, Tropical Storm Philippe formed as of the 5 PM advisory and is expected to stay away from Eastern NC.

