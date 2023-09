GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Tropical Storm Ophelia nears landfall Saturday morning, residents in Eastern Carolina are experiencing power outages.

We’ll be tracking outages over 100 with the below graph:

County Outages Duplin 808 Nash 671 Edgecombe 390 Bertie 143 Onslow 122 Carteret 124

