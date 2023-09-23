Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Officials say Havelock has sewage spill due to Ophelia

Sewage spill generic image
Sewage spill generic image(WALB/ Gray TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock has seen another sewage spill, making this two in one month.

According to officials, an estimated 36,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was spilled into Joe’s Branch on Saturday. The spill came from a manhole at the intersection of Webb Blvd. and East Main and 201 Pineview St.

Officials say the spill was due to the almost 4 inches of rainfall seen during Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of the11 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, here is the latest on Tropical Storm...
First Alert Weather Day: Ophelia makes landfall over Emerald Isle
Lauren Baker
Farewell to WITN’s Lauren Baker
Power outage
UPDATE: Thousands in ENC without power as Ophelia makes landfall
Road Closed
OPHELIA: ENC temporary road closures
Man arrested for decades-old sex crimes.
SBI Agents arrest Edenton man on decades-old child sex charges

Latest News

Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Ophelia moves out; Nicer weather moves in
Power outage
UPDATE: Thousands in ENC without power as Ophelia makes landfall
Flooding sent in from a viewer following Tropical Storm Ophelia.
Viewer submissions pour in from Tropical Storm Ophelia to CarolinaCamera.tv
14th Street and Charles Blvd. flooding in Greenville
14th Street and Charles Blvd. Flooding