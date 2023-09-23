Officials say Havelock has sewage spill due to Ophelia

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock has seen another sewage spill, making this two in one month.

According to officials, an estimated 36,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was spilled into Joe’s Branch on Saturday. The spill came from a manhole at the intersection of Webb Blvd. and East Main and 201 Pineview St.

Officials say the spill was due to the almost 4 inches of rainfall seen during Tropical Storm Ophelia.

