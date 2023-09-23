Advertise With Us
New Bern sees flooding as Tropical Storm Ophelia nears

Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to come through ENC soon
Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to come through ENC soon(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Tropical Storm Ophelia is on its way to Eastern Carolina, and people in New Bern are preparing with caution and optimism.

“We’re just being cautious about everything, not going out unless we have too,” said Cathy Low, New Bern resident. “We just wanted see things before they got worse.”

Conditions certainly got more severe throughout the night Friday, as Neuse River overflow caused flooding at Union Point Park in the span of a few hours.

Sharin Scotten says she’s not downplaying Ophelia.

“We did lose the majority of our house during Hurricane Hugo so I’m used to hurricanes,” Scotten said. “We try to keep watch on the flooding in our yard, we go and clear debris sometimes in the middle of the night.”

Craven County Emergency Services is urging people to stay inside and off roads, but Richards believes everything will blow over.

“Enjoying my time, but doing it as safe as possible,” Richards said. “If the speed limit is 60, I’m going 10 under because it’s storming out.”

Some expect things to be normal Saturday, no matter what Ophelia leaves behind.

“I worked downtown and plan on being here tomorrow morning,” Scotten said.

Officials say that as these conditions potentially worsen into early Saturday morning, it’s imperative to avoid being out if you don’t have to be.

