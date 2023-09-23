Advertise With Us
Greenville experiences Ophelia flooding ahead of ECU football

14th Street and Charles Blvd. flooding in Greenville
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As fans get ready to descend on Dowdy-Ficklen stadium for ECU football, Greenville is dealing with flooding from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Video and pictures sent from several parts of the city show flooding in many familiar areas.

Footage from 14th Street near the intersection with Charles Blvd showed plenty of water flowing over the roadway.

Other images show familiar flooding under the railroad bridge nearby on 14th.

Charles Blvd. flooding in Greenville.
Charles Blvd. flooding in Greenville.(R.J. Brothers)

Many drivers weren’t deterred by the flooding.

The city is no stranger to many of these hot spots seeing flooding, with waters tending to go down in a matter of hours.

ECU is set to take on Gardner Webb at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

