Flooding hits streets of Oriental as Topical Storm Ophelia moves through ENC

Flooding from storm surge in Oriental in Pamlico County.
Flooding from storm surge in Oriental in Pamlico County.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ORIENTAL, N.C. (WITN) - Flood waters have arrived in one coastal town that is pretty used to them.

Oriental in Pamlico County experienced wind, rain, and flooding from storm surge as Tropical Storm Ophelia approached Eastern Carolina.

Oriental is expected to experience 2-4 feet of storm surge from the system.

Thousands in Eastern Carolina are experiencing power outages this morning but Pamlico County has avoided most of those issues so far.

