“FedEx Delivers!” remarks resident as driver goes through Winterville flood waters

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some residents in Winterville had to do a double take as a delivery driver wasn’t going to let flooded roads from Ophelia get in their way.

Charles Titone submitted video of a FedEx delivery driver heading up N Star Lane in the Cedar Ridge neighborhood.

The driver appears to take it relatively slowly as the person behind the camera says “FedEx delivers!” while another voice worries the driver might flood the truck.

All appears well though as the truck navigated the waters and presumably delivered their cargo on time.

