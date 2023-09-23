ECU football is focused on finishing and slowing down Runnin’ Bulldogs on Saturday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is back home to face FCS Gardner-Webb Saturday night at 6 PM.

The Pirates know they will have to play at an extremely high pace to slow down the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

“Our team can go fast. We have done some tempo stuff against the offense,” says ECU Head Coach Mike Houston, “It is going to be a challenge Saturday. So, there is no real way to replicate the speed.”

“Up paced, fast-tempo offense. They are going to snap the ball with 31, 32 seconds left on the play clock so every 7,8, 9 seconds,” says ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, “They are going to spread you out we call it super wide canyon splits. They are going to spread you out and cover the whole field horizontally. Then stretch you vertically.”

While ECU is focused on defending Gardner-Webb, they have been dialed in on better play across the board themselves. Head Coach Mike Houston has been extra hands-on at practice to help his Pirates get this thing right.

“It’s easy when it is all going good. Sometimes it is like ok just let them go. Right now it is not that way,” says ECU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick, “So you really find out what you are made of. He’s really shown that he is really one of the top ones out there.”

“My big focus is our coaches we have to continue to teach and instruct,” says Houston, “And make sure we are putting the players in the best situations so they can be successful.”

ECU had themselves in a position to win the ball game against Marshall and App State leading in the second half of both games. Now it’s time to close the deal.

“Be new to playing or new starters it is a little growing pains,” says ECU wide receiver Jaylen Johnson, “But in this league, one little mistake might lose you the whole game.”

“We got to keep finishing you know. We got to keep our foot on they necks,” says ECU linebacker Jeremy Lewis, “When we are up you can’t let the foot off the gas. Just keep going in there, keep dominating and don’t give up.”

ECU is 29-3 all-time against FCS opponents.

