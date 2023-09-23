Crews continue to battle Kinston fire

Advertise With Us
Multiple units on scene at active Kinston fire(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Crews in Kinston are battling a residential structure fire, causing street closures.

According to Lenoir County Emergency Services, they received a call on Saturday around 7:20 a.m. in response to smoke coming from a home at 715 West Washington Street in Kinston.

Units from the Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue, North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, and Lenoir County Emergency Services arrived on scene to find active fire conditions.

Crews are still working to bring the fire under control.

West Washington Avenue and Dewey Street are closed to all traffic until further notice.

