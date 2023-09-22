Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Rain and Wind Increases Friday

Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, and Tornadoes Possible Friday into Saturday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds continue to stream in tonight ahead of our Friday/Saturday storm system. Rain and wind will spread from the coast inland throughout the morning. By the afternoon, everyone should be seeing rain with increasing wind gusts. We’re still expecting 2-4″ inland with 3-6″ possible along and east of US 17. Wind gusts will be stronger right off the water and could reach near 60 mph late Friday into Saturday. Inland wind gusts will be up to around 40 mph. Tornado threat starts to increase Friday evening and may not end until 7 AM Saturday. More heavy rain on Saturday could add more rainfall to some areas but looks a little more scattered compared to Friday. Rain moves out Saturday afternoon but the wind will linger. ECU football could see mostly dry conditions for their game even if it’s still a little breezy. Weather looks calmer Sunday into next week. We’ve got you covered through this event, check back for more updates.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

