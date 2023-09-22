Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Woman sues McDonald’s claiming severe burns from hot coffee

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2013 file photo, coffee served in a foam cup is held for a photographer, at a McDonald's restaurant in New York.(Mark Lennihan | (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is being sued again after a customer allegedly burned herself after spilling hot coffee.

According to the lawsuit, an elderly woman claims she was served a scalding cup of coffee with an improperly attached lid from a McDonald’s restaurant in San Francisco.

As a result, the coffee allegedly poured out on her lap after she tried drinking it and caused severe burns.

The lawsuit also alleges that the restaurant employees refused to help her, but in a statement, the McDonald’s CEO said employees and management spoke to the woman within minutes of the incident.

The CEO also said the company is reviewing the claim in detail.

The company was previously sued in 1992 after a woman suffered third-degree burns after spilling coffee.

She was awarded nearly $3.2 million but later settled for roughly $480,000.

Earlier this year, a family was awarded $800,000 after a toddler was burned by hot chicken nuggets served by McDonald’s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days across Eastern NC due to the presence of...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday
Pictured left to right: Demonsha Carr, Brandon Pridgen.
POLICE: Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Kinston
Here are the First Alert Weather headlines ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
Christopher Harris made his first court appearance this morning.
Son charged with elderly woman’s murder after deadly Craven County fire
Court records show that Isaac Dawson, 45, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading...
Wilson business owner sentenced in national COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
The US East Coast is under a tropical storm warning with landfall forecast in North Carolina
In this frame grab from video provided by Debbie McFarland, state Sen. Bill Eigel torches a...
A flamethrower and comments about book burning ignite a political firestorm in Missouri
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his...
US education chief considers new ways to discourage college admissions preference for kids of alumni
Approximately 48,000 mattresses are under the recall.
Recall issued for Costco mattresses due to risk of mold exposure