SBI Agents arrest Edenton man on decades-old child sex charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Edenton man has been arrested for multiple sex crimes that Special Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) say happened over 35 years ago.

According to SBI agents, 68-year-old Marshall Williford of Edenton was arrested on Friday at his home in Edenton and charged with several crimes including rape and indecent liberties.

Agents said that they were contacted in May by the Windsor Police Department and asked to help them with a rape that had been reported that allegedly happened several decades ago.

Agents said the investigation showed that there are actually multiple victims of the alleged rapes that they say happened across a span of 10 years between 1978 and 1988.

Agents said the victims ranged between 5 and 14 years old when the alleged rapes happened.

According to agents, Williford has been charged with four counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of indecent liberties with children, one count of second-degree rape, and one count of statutory sex offenses.

Williford was given a $900,000 secured bond and was taken to the Chowan County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Agents ask that if you have any information about these crimes, to please contact an agent with the SBI’s Northeastern District office at (252) 347-0572

