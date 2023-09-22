Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

SBI Agents arrest Edenton man on decades-old child sex charges

Man arrested for decades-old sex crimes.
Man arrested for decades-old sex crimes.(Monticello Police department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Edenton man has been arrested for multiple sex crimes that Special Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) say happened over 35 years ago.

According to SBI agents, 68-year-old Marshall Williford of Edenton was arrested on Friday at his home in Edenton and charged with several crimes including rape and indecent liberties.

Agents said that they were contacted in May by the Windsor Police Department and asked to help them with a rape that had been reported that allegedly happened several decades ago.

Agents said the investigation showed that there are actually multiple victims of the alleged rapes that they say happened across a span of 10 years between 1978 and 1988.

Agents said the victims ranged between 5 and 14 years old when the alleged rapes happened.

According to agents, Williford has been charged with four counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of indecent liberties with children, one count of second-degree rape, and one count of statutory sex offenses.

Williford was given a $900,000 secured bond and was taken to the Chowan County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. Agents ask that if you have any information about these crimes, to please contact an agent with the SBI’s Northeastern District office at (252) 347-0572

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ophelia is set to make landfall along the Crystal Coast early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Hurricane watches issued for select ENC counties
Pictured left to right: Demonsha Carr, Brandon Pridgen.
POLICE: Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Kinston
Here are the First Alert Weather headlines ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
Christopher Harris made his first court appearance this morning.
Son charged with elderly woman’s murder after deadly Craven County fire
Court records show that Isaac Dawson, 45, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading...
Wilson business owner sentenced in national COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ophelia is set to make landfall along the Crystal Coast early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Hurricane watches issued for select ENC counties
Governor declares state of emergency ahead of Ophelia
Medicaid expansion to begin soon as governor decides to let budget bill become law
Highway 12 remains passible.
NCDOT: Highway 12 open and passable this afternoon