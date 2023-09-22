Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Oliver

Saving Graces is trying to find Oliver a forever home!
Saving Graces is trying to find Oliver a forever home!(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Oliver, a good boy who’s currently in foster home looking for a forever from Saving Graces 4 Felines care.

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Oliver is a really good boy. He’s very affectionate, playful, and very well-mannered.

He was adopted from us in November 2019, but his owner recently returned him, due to no fault of Oliver’s.

He adjusted quickly when he came back to our rescue, and he is in great health.

Oliver in living in a home with kids and another cat, and will do well in any home environment as long as you give him lots of love!

He loves chasing after a toy wand and laser pointer, and he loves his canned food.

If you are interested in meeting Oliver, visit Saving Grace’s website.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized.

They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, treated for worms and fleas, and micro-chipped.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days across Eastern NC due to the presence of...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday
Pictured left to right: Demonsha Carr, Brandon Pridgen.
POLICE: Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Kinston
Here are the First Alert Weather headlines ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
Christopher Harris made his first court appearance this morning.
Son charged with elderly woman’s murder after deadly Craven County fire
Court records show that Isaac Dawson, 45, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading...
Wilson business owner sentenced in national COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

New Bern Fire-Rescue and the New Bern Police Department have partnered with the Eastern...
City of New Bern implements new search and rescue technology
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Smokey Joe
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Smokey Joe
New Bern Fire & Rescue say they were able to perform more than 700 rescues throughout the...
New Bern Fire Department remembers Florence rescues
Greene County second annual job fair today