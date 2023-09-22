NCDOT: Highway 12 open and passable this morning

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials are monitoring a portion of an Eastern Carolina highway as Possible Tropical Cyclone 16 makes landfall.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says NC 12 is open and passable this morning, however, the impacts of PTC 16 are starting to falter.

They ask people to drive with extreme caution as heavy rain and strong winds are expected to impact the area throughout today.

