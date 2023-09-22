Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Motorist uses truck during chase to help police catch robbery suspect

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles. (KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles.

The pursuit started Thursday afternoon with the suspect trying to lose police by switching streets and even driving on a sidewalk at one point to bypass congestion.

That’s when another driver rammed into the front of the suspect’s car, pinning it in traffic.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los...
A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los Angeles.

Police were able to get the suspect to climb out of the car through a window. He was then arrested.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days across Eastern NC due to the presence of...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday
Here are the First Alert Weather headlines ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
Pictured left to right: Demonsha Carr, Brandon Pridgen.
POLICE: Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Kinston
Christopher Harris made his first court appearance this morning.
Son charged with elderly woman’s murder after deadly Craven County fire
Court records show that Isaac Dawson, 45, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading...
Wilson business owner sentenced in national COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

A good Samaritan helped police arrest a robbery suspect following a chase through South Los...
Good Samaritan helps end lengthy LAPD chase
The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident, police stated.
Police credit Louisville Cardinals players for help in rescue of overturned car near stadium
Tommy Boyd was taken into custody without incident at a Dierbergs grocery store, officials said.
Authorities capture ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped custody at hospital in St. Louis
FILE - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services building is seen, April 5, 2009, in...
Medicaid coverage restored to about a half-million people after computer errors in many states