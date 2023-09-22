Advertise With Us
Jones County Heritage Festival kicks off tonight

Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A festival in the east is to get underway after being delayed and relocated.

The annual Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off after being moved back to September and back to the Jones County Civic Center.

Tonight from 7 to 10 p.m., The festival will have a concert from John Norris and Paige King Johnson along with concessions for festival-goers.

The festivities continue into Saturday with amusement rides, a local entertainment show, various heritage skill activities, and more.

Vendors will also hand-sell food or other items, exhibit heritage skills, and promote educational opportunities.

