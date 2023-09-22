Jacksonville ends New Bern’s 21-game winning streak, Rose tops rival South Central and West Carteret picks up a nice road win
WITN End Zone 2023 Week Six, Part One
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Undefeated Jacksonville dealt New Bern it’s first loss since the 2021 season on Thursday night winning our Game of the Week 41-18. Demon June had four touchdowns for the Cards in the win as they took over first place in the Big Carolina conference.
D.H. Conley earned a 41-12 victory at Northside-Jacksonville, Havelock rolled at West Bladen 66-18, and J.H. Rose shutout South Central 46-0 on the road.
West Carteret fresh off its Mullet Bucket victory won again at North Pitt 58-36.
Southern Nash flexed its muscles at home 55-8 over Roanoke Rapids.
