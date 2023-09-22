Advertise With Us
Inland preparations are underway ahead of Friday night and Saturday’s tropic-like weather

By Merit Morgan
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is in the heat of hurricane season, which means storm preparations are underway as more tropic-like impacts are expected to make their way inland.

“When it’s raining outside and it’s storming, the roads can definitely be Tetris,” says Greenville resident, Markus Green.

Whether you plan on traveling in a storm like Green or staying home, it’s important to prioritize safety.

Green says, “A lot of people are going to be speeding in the rain, so you have to be cautious of the water piles and stuff like that when you’re making turns.”

Preparations in Greenville began earlier this week as power crews worked to ensure all the supplies needed for potential power outages were in place and crew members ready to go.

With potential outages in the near future, GUC’s Steve Hawley says it’s vital to take the proper steps in preparing for and reporting an outage.

Steve Hawley, Greenville Utilities Communications Manager and Public Information Officer says, “The easiest thing for folks to do is get the contact number for your utility. For GUC, there’s an emergency hotline. Put that number into your cellphone under your contacts so you don’t have to go looking for a number, just in case you have an outage. We also have a way to report outages online at GUC.com.”

Jordan Anders, Greenville Public Works Communications Specialist says Public Works are also preparing. “We’ve been checking all of the outfalls, all of the storm drains, the major ditches, and those types of things. The traffic services have been out pre-staging barricades today to areas that are prone to flooding in the event that there is enough standing water where streets have to be closed.”

As the storm makes its way closer East; regardless of the impacts the area ends up seeing, it’s best to always be prepared.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

