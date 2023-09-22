Advertise With Us
House of Hugs provides a thousand meals and education for the community

House of Hugs for Women and Children gives out free meal at Joy soup kitchen.
House of Hugs for Women and Children gives out free meal at Joy soup kitchen.(N/A)
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Grilled chicken, green beans, potatoes, and dessert. It’s a hearty meal House of Hugs for Women and Children is delivering.

Jesse Junior Woods, a House of Hugs meal recipient said, “They’re doing it from their heart. Not because they want to do it, they’re doing it from their heart. From the good lord.”

It’s more than just food that they’re providing.

The “HUGs Life Enrichment” program will teach people in the community about financial literacy, employability, mental health, and basic life skills, all at no cost.

Executive Director Charniece Harris says the organization will provide resources and tools for people to become successful.

She knows the struggles people can face. She says she started drinking at the age of eight, had no dad in the picture, and had a tough 30-year long battle with addiction.

Harris shared, “I can remember looking in the mirror and seeing a shell of a person and I honestly felt like I was going to die, and I remember going to the hospital and i had been there several times before. I would go in and oh, I’m having chest pains, oh I’m having..., you know anything to get a reprieve.”

She was determined to give back, as she came out of the journey of recovery victoriously with the help of the community.

Thursday evening, they’re delivering hot meals to local shelters, recovery homes, and soup kitchens...all part of their program to help those in need.

Woods told WITN, “It brings joy to me, other people, and everything.”

