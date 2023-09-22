Gun found at Rocky Mount elementary school

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A student at an elementary school was found with a gun this morning in Rocky Mount.

Nash County Schools says another student at Winstead Avenue Elementary School alerted authorities to the weapon.

The gun was secured and the student was removed from the school, according to a news release.

Nash County said the student will face disciplinary measures as outlined in the school system’s code of conduct.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.