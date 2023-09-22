Advertise With Us
Governor declares state of emergency ahead of Ophelia

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper this afternoon declared a state of emergency as Tropical Strom Ophelia bears down on our coast.

The order will temporarily waive transportation regulations pertaining to the movement of livestock and agricultural products.

Additionally, it issues transportation waivers to expedite preparations in anticipation of the storm and provide for swift response and recovery after the system passes.

The state’s price gouging law also takes effect.

“It is important for North Carolinians to prepare for potential impacts from the coming storm,” said Governor Cooper. “The storm’s path has been difficult to predict and we want to ensure that farmers, first responders and utility crews have the tools necessary to prepare for severe weather.”

