Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Farewell to WITN’s Lauren Baker

Farewell to WITN's Lauren Baker
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a bittersweet day at WITN as we bid farewell to one of our team members.

Lauren Baker is taking the next step in her career and we couldn’t be happier for her next moves in the news industry.

Lauren has been a steadfast member of the news team since arriving two years ago.

She’s been part of several memorable moments on our morning show alongside Jim Howard and Jacyn Abbott while also sharing new story developments as she anchored WITN News at Noon.

The WITN Team wishes Lauren a fond farewell and good luck!

Lauren isn’t quite ready to share her next stop -- but you can keep up with her when she does on her Facebook page!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days across Eastern NC due to the presence of...
First Alert Weather Day Friday and Saturday
Pictured left to right: Demonsha Carr, Brandon Pridgen.
POLICE: Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Kinston
Here are the First Alert Weather headlines ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
Christopher Harris made his first court appearance this morning.
Son charged with elderly woman’s murder after deadly Craven County fire
Court records show that Isaac Dawson, 45, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading...
Wilson business owner sentenced in national COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Farewell to WITN's Lauren Baker
Farewell to WITN's Lauren Baker
WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Rain and wind moves in today as our coastal low arrives overnight
Gun found at Rocky Mount elementary school
Cape Hatteras, Fort Raleigh, and Wright Memorial closed ahead of severe weather