Farewell to WITN’s Lauren Baker

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a bittersweet day at WITN as we bid farewell to one of our team members.

Lauren Baker is taking the next step in her career and we couldn’t be happier for her next moves in the news industry.

Lauren has been a steadfast member of the news team since arriving two years ago.

She’s been part of several memorable moments on our morning show alongside Jim Howard and Jacyn Abbott while also sharing new story developments as she anchored WITN News at Noon.

The WITN Team wishes Lauren a fond farewell and good luck!

Lauren isn’t quite ready to share her next stop -- but you can keep up with her when she does on her Facebook page!

