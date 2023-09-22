East Duplin keeps rolling, West Craven, Farmville Central win on the road and more from 2A East
WITN End Zone 2023 Week Six, Part Two
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 6 -
Wallace-Rose Hill 68, South Lenoir 6
East Duplin 66, Kinston 12
SouthWest Edgecombe 46, Greene Central 15
West Craven 49, Washington 12
Farmville Central 60, Ayden-Grifton 26
North Duplin 54, Bear Grass Charter 0
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.