East Duplin keeps rolling, West Craven, Farmville Central win on the road and more from 2A East

WITN End Zone 2023 Week Six, Part Two
WITN Endzone Week Six Part Two
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 6 -

Wallace-Rose Hill 68, South Lenoir 6

East Duplin 66, Kinston 12

SouthWest Edgecombe 46, Greene Central 15

West Craven 49, Washington 12

Farmville Central 60, Ayden-Grifton 26

North Duplin 54, Bear Grass Charter 0

