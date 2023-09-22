Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Rain and wind moves in Friday as our coastal low arrives overnight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our Friday begins overcast with a few showers moving in the ENC area. By the early afternoon hours and into the night time, the heaviest of the rain will overtake the area. As the tropical moisture is coming in, rainfall amounts for the inland areas will likely receive 1″-3″ of rain, as wind could gusts up to 40 mph. Coastal locations will likely see the most rainfall with 3″-5″ possible. The wind gusts could peak up to 60 mph. Rough surf and high rip current conditions are expected as well. A few areas could see over washing, especially along Highway 12.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for all of the Eastern NC, except the counties along I-95 and Wilson county northward.

After Saturday afternoon, skies remain cloudy and the system exits the region in the early evening, just in time for the ECU and Garner Webb game at 6:00 PM for kickoff. Temperatures at kickoff will stay in the mid 60s and stay in the lows 60s towards the end of the game. Sunday we stir completely tropical free, as we settle with few clouds and sunshine, and temperatures in the 70s to low 80. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Next week begins calmer and not as active, as we stay dry through Wednesday. A few showers/storms moves back in the picture midweek and daytime highs warm back up near 80° and overnight temperatures in the mid 60s.

