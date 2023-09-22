Craven Emergency Services advises to shelter in place

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Barricades and sandbags are on standby, and people have already begun securing boats. The Neuse River has already begun to rise onto the steps of Union Point Park in New Bern.

Craven County Emergency Services says it expects roads to flood in Sandy Point, Harlowe, and Brice’s Creek areas of Craven County.

Director Stanley Kite says there is also the risk of tornadoes forming from this system describing its patterns as unpredictable

“Well, this is one of those storms or scenarios that’s kind of got us on edge because it could suddenly change. We’re already outside of our time window we don’t have enough time to do normal repercussions. Everybody’s going to have to shelter in place and I hope they’re prepared. There’s going to be some storm surge coming in with this event,” said Kite.

Officials expect the Oaks Road area of New Bern bordered by National Avenue and stretches all the way out to Glenburnie Road is also expected to experience flooding.

