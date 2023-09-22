Craven County woman facing three embezzlement charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in the east is to appear in court this morning after being arrested for embezzlement charges.

District Attorney Scott Thomas says Melissa Wright is scheduled to appear in court for three charges of embezzlement.

Wright is accused of taking money from the New Bern Babe Ruth Grils Softball League, according to Thomas.

When arrested she was given a $20,000 bond.

