Cape Hatteras, Fort Raleigh, and Wright Memorial closed ahead severe weather

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Services says three facilities will be closing ahead of the tropical storm expected to impact the East today and tomorrow.

The following facilities will be closed until Sunday, September 24:

Cape Hatteras National Seashore

  • Facilities on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands are closed.
  • Facilities north of the Basnight Bridge will close at 12 p.m. today, Sept. 22.
  • All facilities will remain closed tomorrow, Sept. 23.

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site

  • All facilities will close at 12 p.m. today, Sept. 22.
  • All facilities will remain closed tomorrow, Sept. 23.

Wright Brothers National Memorial

  • The park will close at 12 p.m. today, Sept. 22.
  • The park will remain closed tomorrow, Sept. 23.

