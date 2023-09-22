Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Arrest made in Lenoir County murder

Allen McMillan Jr.
Allen McMillan Jr.(Lenoir County S.O.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers announced Friday evening that his office had made an arrest in the murder of Anthony Harris.

According to Sheriff Rogers, deputies have arrested 40-year-old Allen McMillan Jr. of Wallace after what they described as an intense investigation.

Harris’s body was discovered at his Lenoir County home on Wednesday.

Rogers said that McMillan was arrested on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. in Garner.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work by our investigators in this case,” Rogers said. “They worked around the clock to make sure we caught the person who committed this crime. The residents of Lenoir County are lucky to have such dedicated public servants protecting them.”

Deputies charged McMillan with first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Lenoir County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ophelia is set to make landfall along the Crystal Coast early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Hurricane watches issued for select ENC counties
Pictured left to right: Demonsha Carr, Brandon Pridgen.
POLICE: Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Kinston
Here are the First Alert Weather headlines ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
Christopher Harris made his first court appearance this morning.
Son charged with elderly woman’s murder after deadly Craven County fire
Court records show that Isaac Dawson, 45, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading...
Wilson business owner sentenced in national COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Inland preparations are underway ahead of Friday night and Saturday’s tropic-like weather
Inland preparations are underway ahead of Friday night and Saturday’s tropic-like weather
Governor declares state of emergency ahead of Ophelia
Governor declares state of emergency ahead of Ophelia
Craven Emergency Services Advises to Shelter In Place
Craven Emergency Services Advises to Shelter In Place
Storm Ophelia activity intensifies in beach areas
Storm Ophelia activity intensifies in beach areas