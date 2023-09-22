Arrest made in Lenoir County murder

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers announced Friday evening that his office had made an arrest in the murder of Anthony Harris.

According to Sheriff Rogers, deputies have arrested 40-year-old Allen McMillan Jr. of Wallace after what they described as an intense investigation.

Harris’s body was discovered at his Lenoir County home on Wednesday.

Rogers said that McMillan was arrested on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. in Garner.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work by our investigators in this case,” Rogers said. “They worked around the clock to make sure we caught the person who committed this crime. The residents of Lenoir County are lucky to have such dedicated public servants protecting them.”

Deputies charged McMillan with first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Lenoir County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.