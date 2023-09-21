WITN End Zone to air on Thursday night this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Due to expected weather on Friday night the regularly scheduled high school football games have mostly been moved to Thursday night this week for week six of the regular season.

We are moving WITN End Zone to Thursday night this week to accommodate. The show will air in the 11 PM show on Thursday evening rather than Friday.

We have updated the schedule with the new times from schools who have tagged us on social media or contacted us directly.

