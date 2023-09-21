Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Suspect in wedding night crash that killed bride indicted by grand jury

A South Carolina Grand Jury indicted a woman on four charges in an April 28 crash that killed a woman and injured three others.
By Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A South Carolina grand jury returned an indictment on four charges for a woman accused of hitting a golf cart with her car, killing a woman and injuring three others while intoxicated.

Court documents filed Wednesday show the grand jury returned indictments Sept. 12 for felony driving under the influence resulting in death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury and reckless homicide against 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski.

The charges stem from an April 28 crash on Folly Beach that killed newlywed bride Samantha Miller and injured three others, including Miller’s groom, Aric Hutchinson, WCSC reports.

Police say Komoroski rear-ended a golf cart with four occupants around 10 p.m. At the time, she was driving 65 miles per hour, according to police.

A blood toxicology report showed Komoroski’s blood alcohol level was 0.261 on the night of the crash. That is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

Komoroski appeared before a judge in August for a bond hearing after her attorneys filed a motion requesting it, stating that she was not a flight risk or danger to the community. Her request for bond was denied by Judge Michael Nettles, who set the condition that the case be tried by March 2024.

Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski on May 17. The lawsuit alleges Komoroski had a “booze-filled day of bar hopping,” and the establishments she visited that day had an obligation to “exercise due care” in serving alcoholic beverages.

In addition to Komoroski, the lawsuit names Snapper Jacks, The Drop-In Bar and Deli, The Crab Shack, Taco Boy, El Gallo Bar and Grill and Bottle Cap Holdings, LLC.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Tate
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges, some recall witnessing the camper fires
Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Coastal storm to impact Eastern North Carolina. (WITN Weather)
First Alert Weather Day: Coastal storm expected to impact ENC this weekend
An area along the southeast coast has a 40% chance of tropical development this week. (WITN...
Tropical Update: Keeping an eye along the SE coast; Nigel headed further out to sea
Pitt County Fair is putting safety first this year
“I feel safer already,” Pitt County fairgoers notice the fair’s new security measures on opening night

Latest News

An officer is under investigation for making callous remarks about her death. (KING, SEATTLE PD...
Seattle community shows support for Indian woman fatally struck by police SUV
Coastal storm to impact Eastern North Carolina. (WITN Weather)
First Alert Weather Day: Coastal storm expected to impact ENC this weekend
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 21st 5AM
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 21st 5AM
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jims First Alert Forecast: Clouds building Thursday; Rain & wind to follow on Friday