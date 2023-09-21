Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Popeyes shut down for video showing roaches crawling throughout Memphis location

The video shows numerous bugs that appear to be roaches in the fast food kitchen. (Viewer submitted video, WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Popeyes in Tennessee was shut down after a video on TikTok showed roaches crawling through the kitchen and other parts of the restaurant.

A former employee recorded the video in the Popeyes on Showcase Boulevard on Tuesday.

The video shows numerous bugs that appear to be roaches in the fast food kitchen.

A day after the video was recorded, the Tennessee Department of Health completed an assessment of Popeyes condition.

They received a 98, according to the inspection report.

Popeyes released a statement Thursday, saying the condition of the location shown in the video was unacceptable. They said they shut it down even though the health department inspection found no issues.

“We shut it down, thoroughly cleaned and will not reopen until we understand what happened and team members have been retrained on proper procedures,” Popeyes said in the statement.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Justin Tate
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges, some recall witnessing the camper fires
Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days across Eastern NC due to the presence of...
First Alert Weather Day: Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 will impact ENC Friday and Saturday
Here is the 2 PM update on Potential Tropical Cyclone from the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
The man's body was found Wednesday.
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy gives in to right flank on spending cuts, but they still deliver a defeat as shutdown looms
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
Tips to help you achieve early retirement
Tips to help you achieve early retirement
FILE - Connor Thonen-Fleck addresses reporters while his parents stand by his side, Monday...
Appeals court takes up transgender health coverage case likely headed to Supreme Court