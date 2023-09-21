POLICE: Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the east says more than one person is facing attempted murder charges after a stabbing.

Details are limited, but the Kinston Police Department says they arrested Demonsha Carr and Brandon Pridgen and charged them both with attempted first-degree murder on September 20th.

Officers say the charges follow a response to a stabbing at the 900 block of East Bright Street.

Carr and Pridgen were taken to the Lenoir County jail under a secured bond.

WITN is working to get more details.

