POLICE: Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Kinston
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police department in the east says more than one person is facing attempted murder charges after a stabbing.
Details are limited, but the Kinston Police Department says they arrested Demonsha Carr and Brandon Pridgen and charged them both with attempted first-degree murder on September 20th.
Officers say the charges follow a response to a stabbing at the 900 block of East Bright Street.
Carr and Pridgen were taken to the Lenoir County jail under a secured bond.
WITN is working to get more details.
