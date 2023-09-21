Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Panthers quarterback Young uncertain for Sunday’s game at Seattle

Young did not participate in practice on Wednesday with ankle injury
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young did not participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice because of an ankle injury, opening the door for the possibility of veteran Andy Dalton starting on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Panthers coach Frank Reich said at this point it’s too early to know if the No. 1 overall pick will be able to play.

Carolina is 0-2 as Young and the Panthers offense have struggled to find their groove.

Dalton took first-team reps as Young looked on, per Reich. Young was injured at some point in Carolina’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, although he did complete the game and threw a touchdown and 2-point conversion pass on his final drive.

The Panthers have signed Jake Luton to the practice squad, and he could be promoted as the team’s backup quarterback if Young can’t play.

“If Andy is the starter, we have a lot of confidence.” Reich said. “This is why you bring someone like Andy in. Our goal is to put our team in position to win championships and despite a tough start that is our vision, that is our goal and what we’re working toward. My experience personally as a player and as a coach is that you’re going to need somebody for one game or two or three somewhere along the line. If Andy plays we believes he gives us a very good chance to win.”

The Panthers also listed four players as limited on Wednesday, including outside linebackers Brian Burns (ankle) and Justin Houston (calf), running back Miles Sanders (pectoral), and linebacker Chandler Wooten.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Justin Tate
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges
An area along the southeast coast has a 40% chance of tropical development this week. (WITN...
Tropical Update: Keeping an eye along the SE coast; Nigel headed further out to sea
Police said the hit & run was discovered around 7:00 a.m.
Police ID man killed in hit & run on U.S. 70 in New Bern
Officials says Harris was caught with heroin, a gun, and cash in Rocky Mount.
DEPUTIES: Woman caught with heroin, cash, and gun in Rocky Mount

Latest News

Ben Bender gets ready to fire at the goal in Charlotte FC's game against LAFC.
Charlotte FC surrenders late goal to settle for draw with Philadelphia
WITN End Zone Week Two 2023
WITN End Zone to air on Thursday night this week
Alex Flinn runs at App State
ECU football expects improved quarterback play as they prepare for Gardner-Webb
Down East Wood Ducks drop game two 7-5, Charleston claims championship series 2-0
Down East Wood Ducks drop game two 7-5, Charleston claims championship series 2-0