Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

One burn survivor in the east is hosting a UNC Burn Center benefit to give back

By Merit Morgan
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kevin Mayer, a burn survivor and organizer of a benefit to give back to the UNC Burn Center is both a lover of cars and adventures.

“I’ve always loved cars since I was little and growing up playing with cars, and then the cars got bigger that’s all. I got into the restoration business just building hotrods and fixing cars,” Mayer says.

After nearly 40 years of doing what he loves, he experienced a near-death accident.

Mayer told WITN, “I was in a welding accident, and I was burned from my knees down. They did some experimental surgery on me to see if it would work and it did.”

Following the accident, Mayer and a team of volunteers are dedicated to giving back to the UNC Burn Center with a fundraiser. “We have a cruise in and also now a fly in so we have airplanes fly into the airport, custom cars, old tractors, and all kinds for people to do. We also sell chicken plates to raise money for the event. The event is totally free for everyone except for money for the food.”

Bill Plaster, another organizer of the event also says, “That’s the neat part is seeing people come in and just ooing and awwing at not only the antique airplanes but also the cars as well. It’s really cool seeing the community come out for something like this.”

The event is a thank you for both the center’s help in Mayer’s survival and healing.

“The people up there are amazing and the service is unbelievable. It’s just, they’re good people and it’s a good place to be at. If you have to be there, that’s the place to be,” Mayer said.

Last year’s UNC Burn Center Benefit raised $14,400 alone however, Mayer says this is just the beginning and expects an even bigger turnout this year.

The benefit starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Washington Airport.

It was originally scheduled for this Saturday, September 23rd however due to rain, it’s been postponed until next Saturday, September 30th.

2023 UNC Burn Center Benefit in Washington
2023 UNC Burn Center Benefit in Washington(n/a)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days across Eastern NC due to the presence of...
First Alert Weather Day: Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 will impact ENC Friday and Saturday
Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Justin Tate
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges, some recall witnessing the camper fires
Here are the First Alert Weather headlines ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
The man's body was found Wednesday.
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Latest News

Saving the Dredge Spoil Islands
Saving the Dredge Spoil Islands
Here are the First Alert Weather headlines ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: PECAN PIE BROWNIES
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Pecan Pie Brownies
House passes $30 billion state budget