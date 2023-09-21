One burn survivor in the east is hosting a UNC Burn Center benefit to give back

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kevin Mayer, a burn survivor and organizer of a benefit to give back to the UNC Burn Center is both a lover of cars and adventures.

“I’ve always loved cars since I was little and growing up playing with cars, and then the cars got bigger that’s all. I got into the restoration business just building hotrods and fixing cars,” Mayer says.

After nearly 40 years of doing what he loves, he experienced a near-death accident.

Mayer told WITN, “I was in a welding accident, and I was burned from my knees down. They did some experimental surgery on me to see if it would work and it did.”

Following the accident, Mayer and a team of volunteers are dedicated to giving back to the UNC Burn Center with a fundraiser. “We have a cruise in and also now a fly in so we have airplanes fly into the airport, custom cars, old tractors, and all kinds for people to do. We also sell chicken plates to raise money for the event. The event is totally free for everyone except for money for the food.”

Bill Plaster, another organizer of the event also says, “That’s the neat part is seeing people come in and just ooing and awwing at not only the antique airplanes but also the cars as well. It’s really cool seeing the community come out for something like this.”

The event is a thank you for both the center’s help in Mayer’s survival and healing.

“The people up there are amazing and the service is unbelievable. It’s just, they’re good people and it’s a good place to be at. If you have to be there, that’s the place to be,” Mayer said.

Last year’s UNC Burn Center Benefit raised $14,400 alone however, Mayer says this is just the beginning and expects an even bigger turnout this year.

The benefit starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Washington Airport.

It was originally scheduled for this Saturday, September 23rd however due to rain, it’s been postponed until next Saturday, September 30th.

