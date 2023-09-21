National Seashore campgrounds close ahead of expected tropical storm conditions - ferry service may follow

Advertise With Us
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The Cape Hatteras National Seashore has closed area campgrounds in anticipation of tropical storm conditions this weekend.

Seashore officials said that Oregon Inlet, Cape Point, Frisco, and Ocracoke campgrounds will close at 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. due to the forecast that Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is likely to bring tropical storm-strength winds, heavy rainfall, high surf, rip currents, and storm surge to the area.

Seashore officials said that other visitor facilities may close ahead of severe weather impacts as well.

Road, Ferry, and Beach Travel may be affected

Officials also said that hazardous conditions may exist tomorrow into the weekend along N.C. Highway 12 at Ocracoke Island along a two-mile stretch of highway south of off-road vehicle ramp 59, Southern Hatteras Island between the villages of Hatteras and Frisco, Central Hatteras Island along the northern boundary of Buxton and along Ocean View Drive in Avon, and Northern Hatteras Island – along N.C. Highway 12, old N.C. Highway 12 and several side streets in northern Rodanthe and between the Pea Island Visitor Center and Basnight Bridge.

Officials said that ferry services to and from Ocracoke Island are likely to be suspended for periods of time as well.

Officials also said that due to the high risk of life-threatening rip currents and dangerous shore break, visitors are urged to avoid entering the ocean until conditions improve.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

