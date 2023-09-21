Advertise With Us
Murphy says ‘burgeoning deficit’ is large part government shutdown debates

By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Representatives from our state our weighing in as Congress struggles to come to an agreement on a budget that would avoid a government shutdown.

Democratic Representative Don Davis provided us with a statement that says in part, “A government shutdown would have a devastating impact on eastern North Carolina and our rural communities. It threatens to disrupt vital services and resources that our hardworking residents rely on daily. A shutdown puts these critical lifelines at risk, from agricultural support to health care access, disaster relief, and education programs.”

Republican Representative Greg Murphy also said that a shutdown should be avoided at all costs. Pointing emphasis on addressing the nation’s increasing debt.

“I’m hopeful we’ll be able to come through we need to look at all funding sources and we’re in reform and cutbacks need to. This did not happen overnight the budget deficit occurred both on Republican and Democratic watches so I think it’s a balance we can’t just talk about what’s going on today we also have to be mindful of where our nation’s going in the future,” said Murphy.

GOP leadership is pushing for a vote by Thursday.

