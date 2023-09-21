MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Pecan Pie Brownies
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Pecan Pie Brownies!
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:
Pecan Pie Brownies:
- 1-box of Brownie mix
- 1-cup of Sugar
- 1 1/2-cups of Light Corn Syrup
- 4 Eggs
- 1/4 cup of Unsalted Butter
- 1 1/2 teaspoons of Vanilla Extract
- 2-cups of Pecans (chopped)
Here are the SIMPLE directions:
- Preheat oven according to the instructions on your particular box of Brownie Mix
- Whisk together the Sugar, Corn Syrup, Eggs, Butter, and Vanilla Extract in a small saucepan on the stove top at a medium/high heat. Stirring continuously.
- Then mix the brownies according to Brownie Mix instructions.
- Pour Brownie mix into a greased pan and place in oven to bake for 20 minutes. (NOTE: Times may vary by brand and also your Brownie preference.)
- Around the 15-minutes mark, the Brownies in the saucepan should thicken enough to coat your spoon. At this point, stir in pecans into the mixture and continue to cook for 2-3 more minutes (or until mixture reaches the consistency of runny oatmeal).
- When brownies finish pre-baking, remove them from oven and pour pecan pie filling over them. Make sure to spread it out to cover the Brownies completely.
- Place them back in the oven and bake for 25-30 more minutes (or until the filling “jiggles” slightly in the middle when you move the pan).
- Let cool at room temperature before cutting --- then ENJOY!
Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!
And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.