GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Pecan Pie Brownies!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: PECAN PIE BROWNIES (WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

Pecan Pie Brownies :

1-box of Brownie mix

1-cup of Sugar

1 1/2-cups of Light Corn Syrup

4 Eggs

1/4 cup of Unsalted Butter

1 1/2 teaspoons of Vanilla Extract

2-cups of Pecans (chopped)

Here are the SIMPLE directions:

Preheat oven according to the instructions on your particular box of Brownie Mix

Whisk together the Sugar, Corn Syrup, Eggs, Butter, and Vanilla Extract in a small saucepan on the stove top at a medium/high heat. Stirring continuously.

Then mix the brownies according to Brownie Mix instructions.

Pour Brownie mix into a greased pan and place in oven to bake for 20 minutes. (NOTE: Times may vary by brand and also your Brownie preference.)

Around the 15-minutes mark, the Brownies in the saucepan should thicken enough to coat your spoon. At this point, stir in pecans into the mixture and continue to cook for 2-3 more minutes (or until mixture reaches the consistency of runny oatmeal).

When brownies finish pre-baking, remove them from oven and pour pecan pie filling over them. Make sure to spread it out to cover the Brownies completely.

Place them back in the oven and bake for 25-30 more minutes (or until the filling “jiggles” slightly in the middle when you move the pan).

Let cool at room temperature before cutting --- then ENJOY!

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

