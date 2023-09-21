Marine Veteran in Jacksonville qualifies for USA Mullet Championship 2023

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Zack Mills says he grew his hair out into a mullet to be part of the USA Mullet Championship 2023.

Mills is a Marine veteran, and since he left the Marine Corps he says enjoys having fun with hairstyles. Over the last two years, Mills has grown out his hair into a mullet so he could participate in the USA Mullet Championship 2023 competition.

Mills says he had a mullet as a child, but it was not his decision but his mother’s. “Kind of a childhood dream of mine,” said Mills. “I had a mullet as a kid, but my mom was the one who chose it then. When I got out of the Marine Corps, I like to do funky things with my hair.”

Mills says the mullet is not just a piece of his body, but his heart too.

Mills says that during the competition, a rule was contestants had to name their mullet, so Mills decided to name his Carolina Shrimp Tail.

“Being here in North Carolina, I wanted to describe North Carolina the way I experience it,” said Mills. “I love shrimpin’, so I love eating shrimp. It feels like a shrimp tail to me.”

Ultimately, he says the mullet he has on his head now is all from a bet with his wife. They say it was all fun and games - and then it got serious.

“Let’s just leave it on for a little bit,” said his wife Nadia Mills. “Then we will cut it off, I agreed since Groundhog Day was a few weeks away, so we made this bet.”

The bet Mills and his wife made was if Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow and winter was slowing down, he would have to cut his mullet. However, if Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow, then that meant the mullet got to stay. On that day in 2022, Mill’s dream came true on having a mullet, but this time it was his decision.

Mills said he wanted to join the competition last year, but he heard about it too late in the game. Nadia said she knew how much it meant to him. “It had already started, and he was like ‘aw man’ gives me this look like one more year, let’s keep it on one more year,” she said.

When she heard about the competition and the efforts he put into it for this year, she was not surprised. She says Carolina Shrimp Tail, the mullet, goes with his spirit.

“The mullet definitely matches his personality, definitely brings out his fun side that I’ve always seen, definitely not surprised that he wanted to do this,” she said

Mills shared with WITN that everyone has supported his luscious locks. To vote for Zack and the Carolina Shrimp Tail click here.

If you decide to donate money, that will also help Mills with votes and all the money goes towards a home for Wounded Warriors.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.