Man charged with murder after deadly Craven County fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have made an arrest after a deadly fire took the life of an elderly woman outside of Cove City earlier this week.

Court records say 46-year-old Christopher Harris is facing murder and first-degree arson charges for a mobile home fire Sunday.

Deputies say the mobile fire at 497 Hobbs Road killed Dorthy McCoy. The 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead by EMS paramedics.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. September 17th, and when firefighters first arrived flames were coming out of the mobile home.

Harris is expected in court later today for his first appearance.

