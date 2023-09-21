Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man charged with murder after deadly Craven County fire

Elderly woman dead after suspicious Craven County fire
By WITN Web Team and Olivia Dols
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have made an arrest after a deadly fire took the life of an elderly woman outside of Cove City earlier this week.

Court records say 46-year-old Christopher Harris is facing murder and first-degree arson charges for a mobile home fire Sunday.

Deputies say the mobile fire at 497 Hobbs Road killed Dorthy McCoy. The 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead by EMS paramedics.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. September 17th, and when firefighters first arrived flames were coming out of the mobile home.

Harris is expected in court later today for his first appearance.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Tate
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges, some recall witnessing the camper fires
Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Coastal storm to impact Eastern North Carolina. (WITN Weather)
First Alert Weather Day: Coastal storm expected to impact ENC Friday and Saturday
The developing low has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical system
Tropical Update: 40% development potential along the SE coast; Nigel tracking into north Atlantic
LCSO investigates homicide
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Latest News

LCSO investigates homicide
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers 9/21/23
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers 9/21/23
Pictured left to right: Demonsha Carr, Brandon Pridgen.
POLICE: Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Kinston
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds building Thursday; Rain & wind to follow on Friday