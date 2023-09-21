Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man arrested, accused of trying to run over several people in park

Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through Central Park in a truck and trying to run over several people.
By Lauren Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through Central Park in a truck and trying to run over several people.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the driver “narrowly missed” a number of people, who ran to get away.

Officials said he drove in and out of the park several times, hitting several pieces of property. Police said the park had to be closed with fencing for repairs.

Officials identified the suspect as Bruce Alvey at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

According to police, Alvey is facing a minimum of four charges of attempted first-degree murder. His mugshot was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Tate
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges, some recall witnessing the camper fires
Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Coastal storm to impact Eastern North Carolina. (WITN Weather)
First Alert Weather Day: Coastal storm expected to impact ENC Friday and Saturday
The developing low has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical system
Tropical Update: 40% development potential along the SE coast; Nigel tracking into north Atlantic
LCSO investigates homicide
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Latest News

The developing low has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical system
Tropical Update: 40% development potential along the SE coast; Nigel tracking into north Atlantic
Coastal storm to impact Eastern North Carolina. (WITN Weather)
First Alert Weather Day: Coastal storm expected to impact ENC Friday and Saturday
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.
Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Testimony begins in officers’ trial over death of Elijah McClain, who was put in neck hold, sedated