Lenoir County deputies looking for Forsyth County man after school break-in

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Forsyth County man is wanted for this week’s break-in at a Lenoir County middle school

Earlier this week, deputies released surveillance photos from the break-in at Woodington Middle School early Tuesday morning.

Today, they say warrants have been obtained for Kegan Van Damke, of Lewisville.

Van Damke has yet to be taken into custody and anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact the Lenoir County Crime Stoppers tip line at 252-523-4444 or contact their local authorities.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.