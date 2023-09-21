Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Late-night hosts cancel ‘Strike Force Three’ live show after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19

Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.
Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.(X/@jimmykimmel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert have canceled their “Strike Force Three” show in Las Vegas after Kimmel tested positive for COVID-19.

Kimmel made the announcement on social media and said everyone would get a refund, but that they were working to reschedule.

The live event would have united the three late-night hosts on stage for the first time.

The trio launched the “Strike Force Five” podcast alongside Seth Meyers and John Oliver in August, months after the start of the writers’ strike.

Proceeds from the “Strike Force Five” podcast support staff from all five late-night talk shows who are not receiving income due to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Tate
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges, some recall witnessing the camper fires
Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Coastal storm to impact Eastern North Carolina. (WITN Weather)
First Alert Weather Day: Coastal storm expected to impact ENC Friday and Saturday
The developing low has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical system
Tropical Update: 40% development potential along the SE coast; Nigel tracking into north Atlantic
LCSO investigates homicide
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Latest News

The developing low has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical system
Tropical Update: 40% development potential along the SE coast; Nigel tracking into north Atlantic
Coastal storm to impact Eastern North Carolina. (WITN Weather)
First Alert Weather Day: Coastal storm expected to impact ENC Friday and Saturday
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.
Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping
Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through...
Man arrested, accused of trying to run over several people in park