Havelock man facing 16 counts of trafficking cocaine

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A two-county investigation into the distribution of cocaine ends with the arrest of a Havelock man on multiple charges.

Trevonte Koonce is facing 16 counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle for storing or selling a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for storing or selling a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carteret and Craven County deputies, and Morehead City police conducted multiple undercover buys from Koonce, according to a release.

They searched the man’s home and found more than 13 ounces of cocaine and three guns.

The 27-year-old Koonce was jailed on a $250,000 bond.

