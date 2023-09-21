Havelock man facing 16 counts of trafficking cocaine
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A two-county investigation into the distribution of cocaine ends with the arrest of a Havelock man on multiple charges.
Trevonte Koonce is facing 16 counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle for storing or selling a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for storing or selling a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carteret and Craven County deputies, and Morehead City police conducted multiple undercover buys from Koonce, according to a release.
They searched the man’s home and found more than 13 ounces of cocaine and three guns.
The 27-year-old Koonce was jailed on a $250,000 bond.
