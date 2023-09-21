Advertise With Us
Greenville canceling and rescheduling tomorrow’s Freeboot Friday

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Downtown Greenville Partnership announced tomorrow’s Freeboot event is canceled.

The decision was made due to the tropical weather expected to impact Greenville on Friday and Saturday.

“We have watched the weather reports and radar extensively and waited as long as possible just in case there was a chance for us to host the event, but with the most serious weather scheduled to arrive during the event hours, we have decided to cancel,” says Kyle Parker, Downtown Greenville Partnership’s executive director.

The next Freeboot Friday is scheduled for Friday, October 20.

Saturday’s Sup Dogs Game Day Shuttle is still scheduled to operate with the route information available here.

