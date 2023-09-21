Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," died of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner's office said Thursday. He died July 31 at his family home in Oakland, Calif. He was 25.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Actor Angus Cloud died in July of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner’s office said Thursday.

Cloud’s cause of death was “acute intoxication” due to the “combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines,” the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said. The office confirmed the overdose was an accident.

The actor was declared dead at his parents’ home July 31 in Oakland. He was 25.

Cloud starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria.”

In a statement at the time, his family said Cloud had been struggling with the death of his father.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” according to the family’s statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Justin Tate
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges, some recall witnessing the camper fires
Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days across Eastern NC due to the presence of...
First Alert Weather Day: Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 will impact ENC Friday and Saturday
Here is the 2 PM update on Potential Tropical Cyclone from the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
The man's body was found Wednesday.
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Latest News

FILE - Former U.S. Sen. Dick Clark has died. He was 95.
Former US Sen. Dick Clark, an Iowa Democrat known for helping Vietnam War refugees, has died at 95
Duane Boone
Deputies seek Northampton County escapee
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
Here is the 2 PM update on Potential Tropical Cyclone from the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC