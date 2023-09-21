ECU volleyball drops AAC opener to Wichita State
WSU 3, ECU 0
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wichita State swept ECU volleyball 3-0 on Wednesday night in Greenville in the Pirates American Athletic Conference opening match.
ECU led by Angeles Alderete with a co-match high 12 kills. Shockers were led by Natalie Foster who also had a co-match high 12 kills.
The Pirates were outsized considerably in the match falling 25-23. 25-19, and 25-23.
ECU is on the road this weekend for a pair of matches at Alabama-Birmingham.
