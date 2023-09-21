Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU volleyball drops AAC opener to Wichita State

WSU 3, ECU 0
ECU volleyball drops AAC opener to Wichita State
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wichita State swept ECU volleyball 3-0 on Wednesday night in Greenville in the Pirates American Athletic Conference opening match.

ECU led by Angeles Alderete with a co-match high 12 kills. Shockers were led by Natalie Foster who also had a co-match high 12 kills.

The Pirates were outsized considerably in the match falling 25-23. 25-19, and 25-23.

ECU is on the road this weekend for a pair of matches at Alabama-Birmingham.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Tate
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges, some recall witnessing the camper fires
Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Coastal storm to impact Eastern North Carolina. (WITN Weather)
First Alert Weather Day: Coastal storm expected to impact ENC this weekend
An area along the southeast coast has a 40% chance of tropical development this week. (WITN...
Tropical Update: Keeping an eye along the SE coast; Nigel headed further out to sea
Pitt County Fair is putting safety first this year
“I feel safer already,” Pitt County fairgoers notice the fair’s new security measures on opening night

Latest News

ECU volleyball drops AAC opener to Wichita State
ECU volleyball drops AAC opener to Wichita State
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons...
Panthers quarterback Young uncertain for Sunday’s game at Seattle
Ben Bender gets ready to fire at the goal in Charlotte FC's game against LAFC.
Charlotte FC surrenders late goal to settle for draw with Philadelphia
WITN End Zone Week Two 2023
WITN End Zone to air on Thursday night this week