ECU Health physical therapist earns national recognition with award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A physical therapist in the East is being recognized for her hard work in serving those with blood-related disorders.

Each year, the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation, or NBDF, honors a select few who have made significant contributions to those suffering from inheritable blood-related disorders, and one such person was ECU Health’s Lora Joyner.

Lora Joyner was named the Physical Therapist of the Year by the NBDF.

East Carolina University’s Pediatric/Hematology/Oncology department called Joyner an invaluable assets for those who suffer from sickle cell, cancer, and other blood-related life-changing diagnoses.

ECU Health says Joyner has worked in the Hemophilia Treatment Center for the last 32 years as a physical therapist and the last seven years as clinic manager. They cited her passion for the well-being of her patients among her other credentials for her award.

“It is an honor to be recognized for my life’s work as a physical therapist in the bleeding disorder community by fellow therapists, health care professionals, patients, families, and HTC colleagues,” said Joyner. “I am grateful that my name will be associated with Donna Boone and previous award winners and recognized as a role model and mentor for current and future healthcare professionals in the bleeding disorder community.”

The award is given in honor of Donna Boone who is recognized as a pioneer in physical therapy and bleeding disorders having served as mentor to many professionals, according to ECU Health.

