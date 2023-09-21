Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU Health physical therapist earns national recognition with award

Lora Joyner poses with her National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF) Physical Therapist of...
Lora Joyner poses with her National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF) Physical Therapist of the Year award. Joyner was nominated by her patients and fellow colleagues.(ECU Health)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A physical therapist in the East is being recognized for her hard work in serving those with blood-related disorders.

Each year, the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation, or NBDF, honors a select few who have made significant contributions to those suffering from inheritable blood-related disorders, and one such person was ECU Health’s Lora Joyner.

Lora Joyner was named the Physical Therapist of the Year by the NBDF.

East Carolina University’s Pediatric/Hematology/Oncology department called Joyner an invaluable assets for those who suffer from sickle cell, cancer, and other blood-related life-changing diagnoses.

ECU Health says Joyner has worked in the Hemophilia Treatment Center for the last 32 years as a physical therapist and the last seven years as clinic manager. They cited her passion for the well-being of her patients among her other credentials for her award.

“It is an honor to be recognized for my life’s work as a physical therapist in the bleeding disorder community by fellow therapists, health care professionals, patients, families, and HTC colleagues,” said Joyner. “I am grateful that my name will be associated with Donna Boone and previous award winners and recognized as a role model and mentor for current and future healthcare professionals in the bleeding disorder community.”

The award is given in honor of Donna Boone who is recognized as a pioneer in physical therapy and bleeding disorders having served as mentor to many professionals, according to ECU Health.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Tate
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges, some recall witnessing the camper fires
Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Coastal storm to impact Eastern North Carolina. (WITN Weather)
First Alert Weather Day: Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 will impact ENC Friday and Saturday
The official data and track of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Tropical Update: Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
LCSO investigates homicide
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Latest News

The man's body was found Wednesday.
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide
This Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days in Eastern NC due to the presence of...
First Alert Weather Day: Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 will impact ENC Friday and Saturday
Christopher Harris made his first court appearance this morning.
Son charged with elderly woman’s murder after deadly Craven County fire
The official data and track of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 as of the 11 a.m. update from the...
Tropical Update: Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC