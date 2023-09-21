Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Deputies seek Northampton County escapee

Duane Boone
Duane Boone(Northampton County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Northampton County are searching for a man they say escaped custody from the magistrate’s office on Thursday.

According to deputies, 32-year-old Duane Boone of Pendleton was arrested Thursday at his home on several warrants for failing to appear in court.

Deputies say that after arriving at the magistrate’s office in Jackson for processing, Boone managed to escape custody and run away.

Deputies are asking people in the Jackson area to lock their doors and be vigilant about their surroundings until Boone is found.

Deputies say that Boone is 5′7″ and weighs around 200 pounds, he was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies are asking anyone who sees Boone to please call 911 or the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare endangered Atlantic Sturgeon is re-released into the main body of the Tar River.
Endangered Atlantic Sturgeon found in downtown Greenville
Justin Tate
Man in Martin County arson case now facing attempted murder charges, some recall witnessing the camper fires
Friday and Saturday will be First Alert Weather Days across Eastern NC due to the presence of...
First Alert Weather Day: Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 will impact ENC Friday and Saturday
Here is the 2 PM update on Potential Tropical Cyclone from the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
The man's body was found Wednesday.
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide

Latest News

Here is the 2 PM update on Potential Tropical Cyclone from the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
Greenville canceling and rescheduling tomorrow’s Freeboot Friday
Representatives from the nonprofit organizations and programs gathered with Jared Brinkley,...
CarolinaEast distributes $145,919 check to organizations, raised from campaign
Dustin's First Alert Forcast
Dustin's First Alert Forcast